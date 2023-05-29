214497
212267
Entertainment  

Bella Thorne engaged to boyfriend Mark Emms after year of dating

Bella Thorne gets engaged

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 429086

Bella Thorne is engaged to her boyfriend Mark Emms.

The 25-year-old ‘Infamous’ actress, who has been dating the film producer and bar owner for a year, announced the news on her Instagram by posting images of her showing off her huge engagement ring.

She also told Vogue Weddings in a new interview about how they met on the beach in Ibiza in 2022 at supermodel Cara Delevingne's birthday party: “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.”

Showing off what is thought to be a 10-plus-carat and emerald-cut diamond ring while she was hugged from behind by Mark, the actress said on her Instagram: “My love.”

Mark popped the question on 13 May and after Bella accepted the proposal, she and her new fiancé celebrated with family.

She told Vogue Weddings about already planning for the big day: “Every bride does not need one gown, but four!”

Bella added she would like to have the wedding at a country manor in Britain, but did not announce a wedding day date.

The actress and her former boyfriend of five years Benjamin Mascolo, 29, ended their engagement in 2021.

Among Bella’s upcoming projects are the upcoming horror-comedy ‘Saint Clare’, which tells of a a quiet college student with a “divine vocation for killing”, according to IMDB.

Bella broke her silence on her split from singer and actor Benjamin on her Instagram Stories on 2 June, 2022, saying: “I broke up with Ben for my own reasons.”

The actress then asked fans to stop questioning the break-up as it was a “personal matter.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Funny shorts

Funny shorts

Must Watch | May 29, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | May 29, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian is 'officially done' with IVF

Showbiz | May 29, 2023

Random facts to spark conversation

Galleries | May 28, 2023

John Stamos 'angry' with Olsen twins

Showbiz | May 28, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
215486


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214702



209272