Billie Eilish brands trolls ‘women hating weirdos’ for attacking her new ‘feminine’ style

Billie Eilish has branded trolls “women hating weirdos” for calling her a “sell-out” for dressing “feminine”.



In now-deleted posts on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the newly-single ‘Bad Guy’ singer – who has split from 31-year-old singer Jesse Rutherford – hit out at “true idiots” who commented on her changing style choices and begged them to “let women exist!”



The 21-year-old added: “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman.



“And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah.



“FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things.”



Billie also ranted at her trolls calling them, "women hating a** weirdos.”



The singer last week showed off a huge dragon tattoo after once saying fans would “never” see her body art.



She posted a video on Instagram showing her gyrating as she held onto the arms of a desk chair while revealing the tip of a dragon design and wearing a T-shirt featuring an angel from Raphael’s Sistine Chapel painting.



Billie has several other tatts including “some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up – a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis’” on her hand and wrist.



She has said she has three tattoos including a design on her chest “that says ‘Eilish.'”



Despite her new tattoo reveal, she has previously said she valued her privacy.



She said in a 2019 campaign video for Calvin Klein: “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes.



“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?



“Nobody can be like, ‘Oh she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she got a flat ass, she got a fat ass.’ Nobody can say any of that because they don’t know.”