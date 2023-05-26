215614
209453
Entertainment  

Céline Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour dates citing medical condition

Céline cancels tour dates

The Canadian Press - | Story: 428706

Céline Dion has cancelled her "Courage" world tour due to ongoing health woes related to a rare neurological disorder. 

The Quebec-born songstress says she's not ready to return to the stage for European and U.K. tour dates that had been set to run from August through October, and in March and April 2024. 

The 55-year-old Canadian icon postponed and cancelled some shows last December when she announced she had been diagnosed with "stiff person syndrome," a condition commonly marked by severe muscle rigidity and spasms.

In a statement posted to her social media, Dion says "even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again." 

The statement says Dion's medical team continues to evaluate and treat her condition. 

Dion closed her statement saying, "I'm not giving up... and I can't wait to see you again." 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Frist plane ride

Frist plane ride

Must Watch | May 26, 2023

"Splashy" drink

Must Watch | May 26, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- May 26, 2023

Daily Dose | May 26, 2023

Kim Kardashian 'exhausted' over Kanye West divorce

Showbiz | May 26, 2023

Afternoon awesomeness- May 25, 2023

Galleries | May 25, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
214943


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


213583
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215014



214077
215015