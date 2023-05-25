Saved by the Bell star Gerald Castillo dead at 90

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gerald Castillo has died at the age of 90.



The actor was best known for playing Major Slater - the father of Mario Lopez's character A.C - on the NBC sitcom 'Saved by the Bell' and in his latter years had turned to a career in directing theatre but passed away on May 4 at his home in Houston.



After confirming his death on Wednesday, his widow Dayna Quinn-Castillo told The Hollywood Reporter: “Many of the actors he worked with remember him as a charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor’s ear. He was revered for providing the support and guidance that allowed actors to fully develop their characters on stage."



Gerald also played Judge Davis Wagner on the ABC soap opera 'General Hospital' in the early 1990s and in the years before that played Det. Michael Benedict on NBC cop drama 'Hill Street Blues' and Dr. Herrara on CBS soap opera on 'Knots Landing'.



Gerald - who is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren but lost his daughter Lisa in 2022 - also appeared 'All in the Family', 'Barnaby Jones', 'M*A*S*H' , 'Dynasty', 'Night Court', 'Dallas' 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' throughout his career.



After studying acting and stage direction at the Goodman Theater in the 1950s, Gerald went on to perform on stages across the US opposite the likes of 'West Side Story' star Rita Moreno 'The Jeffersons' star Sherman Hemsley, who, according to reports, encouraged him to relocate to Los Angeles so he could pursue a career in film and television.