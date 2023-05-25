Jeff Bridges has insisted cancer was "nothing" compared to COVID-19.
The 73-year-old actor contracted the virus while undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkins lymphoma - which he was diagnosed with in October 2020 - and recalled how he struggled to "fight" both diseases after his treatment had left his immune system "wiped out."
He told AARP - The Magazine: "I got this letter from the chemo place informing me I had contracted COVID. I had no immune system to fight it. Chemo had wiped that out, which made it really, really tough. For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID."
The 'Big Lebowski' star was hospitalised for an extended period of time and praised his wife Susan Geston for being his "champion."
He said: "My wife Sue was my absolute champion. She really fought to keep me off a ventilator. I didn’t want to be on it, and the doctors didn’t necessarily want that. But Sue was adamant."
Jeff - whose tumour has now shrunk "to the size of a marble" - was "frightened" of going back to work and there were times during his illness that he didn't think he'd ever act again.
He admitted: "I didn’t think I’d ever work again, really. So, at first, I said, 'Well, we'll see.' But eventually that became, 'Maybe I can.'
"I have to admit that I was still frightened of going back to work. Then I began to think of it as a gift being presented."
The 'Crazy Heart' actor also recalled his early cancer symptoms and how his spouse had urged him to see a doctor after he "felt what seemed like a bone" in his stomach while "doing some exercises on the ground".
He said: “I’m hiking and feeling great. My shins really itch, and I think, Oh, I just got, you know, dry skin.
“Then I had night sweats, but thought, That’s just hot summer nights. It turns out those are lymphoma symptoms.”
Jeff Bridges: Cancer was 'nothing' compared to COVID-19
'COVID worse than cancer'
Jeff Bridges has insisted cancer was "nothing" compared to COVID-19.
More Entertainment News
- 'Christmas of fishing season'BC - 7:44 am
- Earth, Wind & Fire deathEntertainment - 7:30 am
- Saved by the Bell star diesEntertainment - 7:24 am
- Tributes pour out for TinaEntertainment - 7:21 am
- 'Made to feel invisible'Entertainment - 7:18 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]