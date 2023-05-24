212174
Canadian quiz show superchamp Mattea Roach finishes second in 'Jeopardy Masters'

Canadian quiz show champ Mattea Roach made it to the finals, but couldn't clinch the "Jeopardy Masters" title.

The Toronto-based writer and podcast host finished second on Wednesday's episode, with a combined score of $41,685.

James Holzhauer took home the prize, with a score of $43,795, while Matt Amodio came in third with $15,200.

The "Jeopardy" spinoff pit six recent trivia titans against each other, with a different combination of competitors playing two “high-stakes games” in each hour-long episode of the quarter- and semifinals. 

The tournament came at a difficult time for Roach, who noted in Tuesday night's semifinal episode that their father died in the course of filming.

Roach said their dad was a big part of why they were able to compete on "Jeopardy" at all, instilling in them a love of learning.

Roach thanked everyone on set who ensured they could go home to grieve instead of continuing to film on what they said was the hardest day of their life so far.

