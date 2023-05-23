212174
213071
Entertainment  

Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament

Canadian in Jeopardy finals

The Canadian Press - | Story: 428253

Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of "Jeopardy Masters."

The Canadian writer and podcaster came in second and third in the two games on Tuesday's show, landing a spot in Wednesday night's final.

The tournament pit six recent super-champions against each other, including Roach, James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider.

Schneider was eliminated ahead of the semifinals, while Holzhauer is advancing to the final as well.

A different combination of competitors played two “high-stakes games” in each hour-long episode of the quarter- and semifinals. 

The three remaining champs will play each other twice in Wednesday night's final, which airs on CTV2.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Handsome heartthrobs

Handsome heartthrobs

Galleries | May 23, 2023

Former Beatles bass player dies

Music | May 23, 2023

The laziest are always the smartest

Must Watch | May 23, 2023

Litter of puppies sit down to watch Cocomelon

Must Watch | May 23, 2023

Cool street art

Galleries | May 23, 2023


205911
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
202006


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


213583
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215417



209272