Pedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dead at 93

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Pedophile entertainer Rolf Harris has died aged 93.



The death of the convicted sex predator was confirmed by the registrar at England's Maidenhead Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon.



The Australian-born star was said to have been gravely ill with neck cancer and had been living as a virtual recluse at his £5 million home in Berkshire since he was freed from jail in 2017.



He had been fighting to eat and talk, according to an author who claimed to have seen him last year.



Private investigator and writer William Merritt told the Mail Online after an ambulance was seen outside the disgraced TV host’s house: “Rolf has been very sick. When I saw him he was able to speak to me. He was with it, but he was obviously unwell.”



It's understood Harris’ health took a turn for the worse after the sudden of his poodle last year.



Mr Merritt added: “(He’s) battling a cancer of the neck, and gurgles when he talks. It’s difficult to understand him.



“As soon as one of two people walk into the room, he turns into a big kid again. He’s an artistic type, and he’ll try to perform on cue, even when he’s unwell.”



Harris’ wife Alwen, 91, is in a wheelchair due to her Alzheimer’s disease, and the couple, who married in 1958 and have one child – a daughter called Bindi – lived together with the help of 24-hour care.



An investigation into Harris recently revealed four more victims had come forward to discuss their traumatic experiences with the former kids’ TV favourite.



They claimed in an ITV documentary he humiliated young girls as well as sexually assaulted young women.



In June 2014, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecently assaulting four girls in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.



He was released from jail in May 2017 after serving three years of his five years and nine-month sentence, with one of his counts of sexual assault later overturned.



Best known for his TV art shows and hit songs ‘Tie me Kangaroo Down Sport’ and ‘Jake the Peg’, the disgraced TV host also famously painted the 80th birthday portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth.



Harris was known for using unique instruments such as the didgeridoo and stylophone, while he is credited as the inventor of the wobble board.



His TV, music and art career began in the 1950s after moving to the UK aged 22.



After a string of hits, he became known for hosting the shows 'Rolf's Cartoon Club' and 'Animal Hospital'.



Bizarrely, he hosted the education film 'Kids Can Say No!', which taught children aged five to eight how to avoid being sexually abused.



In 1963, he sang a new version of 'Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport' with the Beatles.



As well as being on the TV, Harris appeared seven times at the world-famous Glastonbury festival.



He even played the didgeridoo for former US President George W. Bush.



His sexual abuse of minors became public after comedian Jimmy Savile's infamous sexual abuse scandal in 2012, with Harris arrested during the Operation Yewtree investigation by police.



He denied any wrongdoing and was bailed.



However, he was arrested again in 2013 regarding historical allegations from the 1980s.



The cases involved two girls aged between 14 and 16, and he faced four counts of allegedly producing indecent images of children in 2012.