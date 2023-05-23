212174
214593
Entertainment  

'I feel like I'm still 25!' Heidi Klum talks upcoming 50th birthday

Heidi Klum turning 50

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 428095

Heidi Klum feels like she is 25 ahead of her 50th birthday.

The supermodel - who tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz, 33, in 2019 - will celebrate her milestone 50th birthday on June 1 and admitted that she actually feels half her age and has "more energy" than her husband.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "To be honest, I don't let this number change my path or what I do. It is, for me, just a number, you know? Because I don't feel 50, internally. I mean, sometimes I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I am 50.' But internally, I feel like I'm 25. I'm full of energy. My husband is 33 and I know I have more energy than him! So, I feel like, you know, so far so good... the birthday doesn't change anything for me. My passions are the same passions - I love to travel and be there for my family."

The 'America's Got Talent' judge - who has Leni, 19, Lou, 13, Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, with ex-husband Seal - went on to add that when it comes to celebrations for the big day, she has left the planning entirely in the hands of her husband because she has spent so many years planning parties for her kids.

She said: "I passed the buck to my husband! Because usually, I'm the one, for the four kids, I always come up with a big party or you know, obviously for my [husband]. So, I'm always like doing the big parties and inviting all the friends and thinking about all the shenanigans around it. But I thought, 'You know what? I'm, 50, honey, this party is for you to figure out, He's taking care of it for me.So, I'm excited! I'm just gonna lean back and enjoy that day."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Cats react to new litter robot

Cats react to new litter robot

Must Watch | May 23, 2023

That feeling when you run out of fries

Must Watch | May 23, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | May 23, 2023

Heidi Klum talks upcoming 50th birthday

Showbiz | May 23, 2023

Weird history

Galleries | May 22, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
202006


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


215417
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212353



214942