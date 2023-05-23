Miley Cyrus rules out 'isolating' arena shows

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Miley Cyrus has ruled out doing any more arena tours because they are "isolating."



The former child star has confessed that she is unlikely to perform to huge crowds again because she doesn't feel a "connection" to her fans at large-scale concerts.



Speaking to British Vogue, she said: "It's been a minute.



"After the last (headline arena) show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only can't, because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?"



She continued: “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love.



“There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”



The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker's last arena run was the 2015 'Bangerz Tour'.



In the same interview, the 'Malibu' hitmaker explained how she thinks her success is “seasonal.”



The 30-year-old star's eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ contained the hit single ‘Flowers’, which set a string of streaming records and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming her second chart-topping song in the country.



She said of the record-breaking success of the hit single 'Flowers': “I’m sober. I don’t drink, I don’t… you know, but I celebrate.



“It’s like one o’clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said, ‘Are you so anxious about how successful “Flowers” is?’



“I was like, ‘No. I might be No. 1 now, but No. 2 is on its way.’ Everything is seasonal.”



She continued: “A lot of headlines (recently) have said, ‘This is Miley’s moment.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s exactly what it is. It’s a moment. And it will be over.’



“That’s not pessimistic. That’s honest and that’s OK with me. I actually prefer it. I don’t like to stay big.”



Miley – who divorced actor Liam Hemsworth, 33, in 2020 – only knew about the success of the album as her boyfriend Maxx Morando, 24, had his mobile.



She said: “My boyfriend brings his phone and I don’t bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would (chart at), and it wasn’t of importance to me because it wouldn’t have changed anything.



“Someone could say, ‘It would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul… .’



“I’ve been in the Garden of Eden before and I’ve taken the red apple, and it never feels good.”