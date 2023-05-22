212174
Star Wars actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Ray Stevenson has died at the age of 58.

The veteran actor was best known for his roles in the film 'King Arthur' and in the hit HBO series 'Rome'. He passed away on Sunday( 21.05.23), just four days short of his 59th birthday.

His passing was confirmed to Variety by his publicist on Monday, but no cause of death was given.

According to the Italian newspaper Republica, the actor's death "occurred this morning at the Rizzoli hospital on the island"- where he is thought to have been filming 'Cassino on Ischia ' - just days after he was admitted into medical care for a reported mystery illness.

Ray - who was married to actress Ruth Gemmell from 1997 until 2005 - is survived by his children Sebastiano, 15, and 12-year-old Lenoardo, who he has with long-term partner Elisabetta Caraccia.

Following the news of his passing, one tribute from a friend read: "I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people."

His death comes just months ahead of the premiere of 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka', which is due to stream on Disney+ from August 2023.

Ray is to appear as one of the antagonists in the series and will feature alongside the likes of Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Hayden Christensen.

Discussing what became one of his final roles, he said: "Getting to wield the light saber is just the best feeling in the world. The first time they handed it to for the camera test, I couldn’t help myself, I made the noise."

