Catherine, Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Chelsea Flower Show

Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday (22.05.23).



The 41-year-old royal – who is married to William, Prince of Wales, and has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him – arrived unannounced at the annual garden show in Chelsea, London on Monday where she shared a picnic with school children and spoke about the joy of homegrown fruits and vegetables.



10-year-old student Romasia told reporters at the scene: “We spoke about how fascinating it is to see how food grows. We talked about strawberries and how it takes time for them to grow and how rewarding it is to eat them then!”



In a video posted to Instagram, the Princess was then seen chatting with another group of children who were part of Royal Entomological Society Garden and is said to have been “amazed” when discussing insects with the group of youngsters.



Simon Ward, CEO of the Royal Entomological Society said in a statement: "She was really interacting with the children — she was amazing talking to them about the insects and what they enjoyed spotting. She thought it was a fantastic space. Kids are enthused by insects and she was picking up that enthusiasm.”



In recent years, Catherine has been making an effort to highlight the way in which outdoor play can be beneficial to mental health and in 2019 unveiled the Back to Nature garden at the annual festival.



She said in a statement at the time: “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”