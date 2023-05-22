'So proud!' Honey Boo Boo graduates from high school

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson has graduated from high school.



The 17-year-old reality star became known around the world as a beauty pageant contestant when she began appearing on the TLC series 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' - which ended its run in 2017 after a total of four seasons - but graduated from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia this week.



Her mother, Mama June Shannon, wrote on Instagram alongside a video in which she could be heard screaming and cheering: "I'm so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time!"



Alana's 23-year-old sister Lauryn re-shared the video and noted in the caption that she was "amazed" to have seen her little sister graduate from high school and paid tribute to just "how far" she had come "against all odds."



She wrote: "To say im proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, and most importantly how far youve come against all odds. To hear your name be called and to watch you walk im honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan and always and forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you Lana!"



Towards the end of last year, Alana explained that she "felt ready" for her senior year of high school and explained she wanted to go on to go to college so she could study to be a neonatal nurse.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight: "I am more than ready for my senior year. I definitely want to go to college full-time because I want to be a neonatal nurse. For sure. I love little babies!"