Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman must abide by NDA

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has been told by a judge that she must abide by their non-disclosure agreement (NDA).



Florida Judge Elizabeth A. Metzger has determined that Herman, 38, cannot be released from their (NDA), meaning that the former couple's ongoing legal dispute will remain behind closed doors.



Herman tried to have the NDA nullified in March, when she cited the Speak Out Act clause, which is designed to protect victims of sexual harassment.



In her legal filing - which has been reviewed by PEOPLE - Herman accused the 47-year-old golf star of pursing her romantically while she worked at his restaurant.



Herman has claimed that Woods forced her to sign an NDA in order to keep details about their romance out of the spotlight.



What's more, the sports star has been accused of kicking her out of their shared home by tricking her into packing her belongings for a fictitious trip.



In the court documents, Herman claims that when they arrived at the airport, Woods told her to talk to his lawyer, before he abruptly left her on her own.



However, Metzger noted that the former restaurant manager - who was first pictured alongside Woods in September 2017 - failed to provide any specific evidence "relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment".



The judge said: "Herman has had the opportunity to provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment. However, she has not done so."



Metzger confirmed that Herman would now have to take her case to arbitration, if she wishes to pursue it any further.



Meanwhile, Woods' legal team has noted that she "actively participated in negotiations for the NDA" before she agreed to sign the document.