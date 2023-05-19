Rihanna has posed for a topless maternity shoot: ‘Here’s a little series I call rub on ya t******!’

Rihanna has posed for a topless maternity shoot she called “Rub on ya titties.
The heavily pregnant ‘Umbrella’ singer, who is expecting her second child any day with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 34, after they had their son RZA Athelston Mayers on 13 May last year, shared seven professionally taken shots on her Instagram, in which she covered her chest while wearing nothing but a thong bikini bottom, jewellery and a pair of heels.
She said on her @badgirlriri account about the images, taken when she was pregnant with RZA: “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya t******.’ In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”
Rihanna and A$AP kept their boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year before revealing this month it was a tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan leader.
A$AP said on Instagram in a post on Saturday (13.05.23) that marked his son’s first birthday: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”
The ‘Sundress’ rapper – born Rakim Athelaston Mayers – also shared a carousel of images of his life with Rihanna and their son, including a snap of the pregnant singer kissing his cheek while their son smiled at the camera.
Rihanna recently hinted she and A$AP were about to be married by tweeting “shout outz 2 the bridal party…. here come de bride #idoKARL#METgala2023.”
The pair started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013.
Their boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to A$AP’s middle name.
