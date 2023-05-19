Blac Chyna has head shaved into pixie cut as part of dramatic make-under

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Blac Chyna has had most of her hair shaved off as part of her dramatic ongoing make-under.



The 35-year-old model and reality TV star now wants to revert to her given name of Angela White after quitting the OnlyFans account that made her millions, and since March has had a breast and butt reduction, her facial fillers removed and silicone injections in her bum dissolved.



She said on Instagram as she revealed images of her new short shaved pixie cut: “Yesterday was amazing, I started working on the flagship store for @hearts.pure.brand and called my girl @hairstylistof_la to do an edgy hair cut [sic].



“I’m obsessed with my short hair cuts so I wanna try all the different styles. What do y’all think? Would you try this style?”



In a video posted by her stylist, Chyna also showed off what she called her “mushroom undercut” by smiling and winking at the camera as the final result was revealed.



While some fans said she had been “ruined” by the new style, others said it was proof she could “rock” any look.



Chyna said in an online video earlier this week she thought her face was “looking crazy” before she had her fillers removed as she looked at throwback photos of herself.



She said in March she quit OnlyFans as God would not have approved of her “degrading” job choice.



Chyna was soon named the X-rated platform’s highest earner after she joined in 2020, but after getting baptised last year and starting her make-under that has seen her get a breast and bum reduction, said she is now letting her Christian faith “lead” her life.



The ex-fiancée of 36-year-old Rob Kardashian – with whom she has daughter Dream, six, as well as son King, 10, with 33-year-old rapper Tyga – is rumoured to have made $240 million from OnlyFans after charging up to hundreds of dollars a year to subscribers who wanted to see her raunchy content.