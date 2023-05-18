'It's terrifying': JoJo Siwa's home burglarized by armed robbers

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

JoJo Siwa's $3.4-million San Fernando Valley pad was burglarized by masked intruders this week.



The armed robbery took place at 2:40 a.m. Monday, and while no one was hurt, the culprits allegedly caused lots of "materialistic damage."



The LAPD attended the crime; however, two suspects still remain at large.



Sharing the footage on Snapchat, JoJo wrote: "Security footage of the break in… It's terrifying.



"We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM... It was an armed robbery which is very scary.... But the good news.... No one was hurt, all our puppies are good, there is lots of materialistic damage, but that can all be fixed."



The scary incident comes just weeks after JoJo's beloved puppy Tooie died.



The former 'Dance Moms' star shared a tribute to her canine companion, who was involved in a fatal "accident" just two months after he joined her family.



The social media star captioned a clip of her dancing with her furry friend, soundtracked to The Black Eyed Peas' 'Boom Boom Pow', on TikTok: "Going to miss this sweet little boy so much." In the caption, she details the painful loss: "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life.



"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven.



"I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain."



She concluded: "Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy.



"See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy."