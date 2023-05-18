JoJo Siwa's $3.4-million San Fernando Valley pad was burglarized by masked intruders this week.
The armed robbery took place at 2:40 a.m. Monday, and while no one was hurt, the culprits allegedly caused lots of "materialistic damage."
The LAPD attended the crime; however, two suspects still remain at large.
Sharing the footage on Snapchat, JoJo wrote: "Security footage of the break in… It's terrifying.
"We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM... It was an armed robbery which is very scary.... But the good news.... No one was hurt, all our puppies are good, there is lots of materialistic damage, but that can all be fixed."
The scary incident comes just weeks after JoJo's beloved puppy Tooie died.
The former 'Dance Moms' star shared a tribute to her canine companion, who was involved in a fatal "accident" just two months after he joined her family.
The social media star captioned a clip of her dancing with her furry friend, soundtracked to The Black Eyed Peas' 'Boom Boom Pow', on TikTok: "Going to miss this sweet little boy so much." In the caption, she details the painful loss: "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life.
"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven.
"I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain."
She concluded: "Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy.
"See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy."
'It's terrifying': JoJo Siwa's home burglarized by armed robbers
JoJo's home hit by burglars
JoJo Siwa's $3.4-million San Fernando Valley pad was burglarized by masked intruders this week.
More Entertainment News
- High debt poses riskBusiness - 7:45 am
- Sting predicts AI 'battle'Entertainment - 7:41 am
- JoJo's home hit by burglarsEntertainment - 7:38 am
- Medusa wins Masked SingerEntertainment - 7:34 am
- Not trying to escape weightEntertainment - 7:26 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]