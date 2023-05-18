214934
Selena Gomez joins Food Network as TV host

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 427426

Selena Gomez is joining Food Network to front two new shows.

The 30-year-old star received an Emmy nomination when she hosted 'Selena + Chef' for HBO Max and will now be expanding on her culinary prowess when she presents two new shows for the cookery network, with the first set to debut later this year and a second series to follow in 2024.

Chairman and chief content officer of U.S. networks, Kathleen Finch, said in a statement: "The first show will air just in time for the holidays. The second will have her meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens. The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate."

It is still unclear whether the 'Only Murders in the Building' will record another season of 'Selena + Chef' - which has so far had four outings since its premiere in 2020 - but upon the success of the culinary-themed show, the former Disney Channel star admitted that she was a "disaster" in the kitchen before she got the chance to host her own cookery series.

She told PEOPLE: "Season one I was a complete disaster. And not to say I still don’t have my moments, but I’ve come a long way. I wish I had more time to cook but with work, it's not always easy. I love when I get the chance to cook for my friends and family. I have revisited many of the dishes I've made on the show."

