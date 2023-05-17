Mattea Roach advances to next round of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian Mattea Roach appears in an episode of Jeopardy! in a handout photo.

Canadian trivia phenom Mattea Roach has made it to the semifinals of "Jeopardy Masters," a spinoff of the TV game show that made them famous.

The Toronto-based writer and podcaster came in third in their game on Wednesday's show but still managed to land a spot in the next round, which begins Monday.

The tournament pits six recent super-champions against each other, including Roach, James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider.

A different combination of competitors plays two “high-stakes games” in each hour-long episode.

Roach entered Wednesday's episode ranked third of the six, with Holzhauer in the lead.

The final episode of the tournament airs next Wednesday on CTV2.