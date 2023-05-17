212349
213980
Entertainment  

Billie Eilish SPLITS from Jesse Rutherford after less than a year of dating

Billie Eilish single again

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 427359

Billie Eilish has split up with Jesse Rutherford.

The 21-year-old pop star struck up a relationship with the Neighbourhood frontman Jesse, 31, in October 2022 but the pair have now "amicably" parted ways, a representative for the ''Happier Than Ever' songstress has confirmed.

The rep told PEOPLE: "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

Little is known surrounding the breakup and while the former couple seemed to remain coy about discussing their relationship when we were together, the 'bad guy' singer did admit just weeks after going Instagram official with the 'Sweater Weather' hitmaker that she was "really happy" about the union as she seemingly addressed fans who had expressed concern over their 11-year age gap.

She told Vanity Fair: "It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.". I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f****** f***** alive, but I pulled his a**. “I just need to be touching skin all the time – touching and cuddling

and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me. Maybe trust me? I’m in control. I’m in charge. I know what I’m doing. I’m OK."

Around the same time, Billie's elder brother FINNEAS - who has worked as a producer on her top-selling albums - insisted he just wanted her to be "happy" as he reminded fans that she can make her own decisions as an adult.

He said: "I want my sister to be happy and safe, and she is a 21-year-old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions"

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Street art

Street art

Galleries | May 17, 2023

Liam Payne has been sober for 'over 100 days'

Showbiz | May 17, 2023

Dog takes the best seat in the house

Must Watch | May 17, 2023

Dad's punishment haircut

Must Watch | May 17, 2023

Mid-week memes- May 17, 2023

Galleries | May 17, 2023


207885
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207885


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


214069
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214702



210170