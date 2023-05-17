I'm done with The Terminator, says Arnold Schwarzenegger

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "done" with the 'Terminator' franchise.



The 75-year-old actor thinks the franchise could have a successful future - but Schwarzenegger insists that he won't be a part of it.



Schwarzenegger - who starred in 2019's 'Terminator: Dark Fate' - told The Hollywood Reporter: "The franchise is not done. I’m done.



"I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to 'The Terminator'. Someone has to come up with a great idea."



Despite this, Schwarzenegger will always have fond memories of the franchise.



The actor - who starred in the original 'Terminator' movie in 1984 - explained: "'The Terminator' was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly.



"The first three movies were great. Number four ['Salvation'] I was not in because I was governor [of California]. Then five ['Genisys'] and six ['Dark Fate'] didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written."



Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger has also revealed that he remains open to making a 'Conan' sequel.



The actor made his Hollywood breakthrough in 1982 with 'Conan the Barbarian', and Schwarzenegger is keen to reprise the role.



He shared: "It’s been pending for the last ten years.



"[Fredrik] Malmberg owns the rights. He comes to me and says, 'Oh, I have a deal with Netflix' and when we ask Netflix, they don’t know anything about it. It’s one of those crazy things. I hope he figures it out.



"I think you do it like 'Unforgiven', where you play the age.



"There’s a great script out there that John Milius wrote, and others have written one. The story is there. There are directors who want to do it. But he has the rights, and until he sells the rights for one or two movies, or for the franchise, there’s nothing you can do about it."