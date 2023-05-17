Madonna 'focused on work' amid rumours she has been getting 'ridiculously close' to Maluma

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Madonna’s focus is said to be on work amid rumours she has been getting “ridiculously close” to singer Maluma during rehearsals for her upcoming tour.



The ‘Material Girl’ singer, 64, who was reported to have split from her boyfriend of three years Ahlamalik Williams, 27, in April 2022, has apparently posted an image on her private Instagram account of her getting intimate with 29-year-old Colombian Maluma, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias after getting “cosy” with him as she gears up for her long-awaited greatest hits concerts.



But a source insisted to Page Six about how she was only focused on the tour: “Her career has always been her first love. She’s been thrilled at how many dates have already sold out.



“She was becoming concerned about her popularity but she feels really validated by the number of tickets that have been sold all over the world.



“She’s put a huge amount of work into making it something special. Although she’s had hip and knee trouble in the past people will be amazed at how much dancing she’s still going to be doing – she has the energy of a woman half her age.”



Madonna has been rehearsing hard for her ‘Celebration Tour’, which will mark her four decades of hits, and is due to kick off on July 15 with a sold-out show in Vancouver.



She is then set to head to western US and Europe, and has announced a date in Mexico in January 2024, and is expected to reveal more Latin American dates soon.



A source has also told Page Six about the contents of the rumoured clip Madonna posted on her private Instagram of her and Maluma: “She gives him a big kiss in front of the other dancers and then she straddles him. They look very intimate.”



Another source told the outlet Madonna had “sparked gossip among her dancers” with her “cosy and very cuddly” Maluma, with whom she once wrote a song.



The mum-of-six has been friends with the singer since they met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018, and the video for ‘Medellin’ – the song they performed together for Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ album – features them dancing and getting married, with one scene featuring Madonna licking Maluma’s big toe.



A source told Page Six about how they have recently been getting close during rehearsals for the singer’s much-anticipated greatest hits tour: “They were cosy and very cuddly – so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on.



“They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began – people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there – and then they hung out all weekend in New York.



“They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is insane.”