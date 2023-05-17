Britney Spears' teenage sons planning to move to Hawaii with dad

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Britney Spears’ teenage sons are reportedly planning to move to Hawaii with their dad.



The ‘Toxic’ singer had Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with rapper Kevin Federline, 45, who is said to have sent a letter to the star via his lawyer asking whether she would be open to the move.



A source told TMZ: “They want a response from Britney by week’s end.”



The outlet added if Britney objects the attorney will go to court to ask permission from a judge, who it said would possibly rule in Kevin’s favour as it’s been reported Britney has not seen her sons in more than a year.



It’s thought the boys’ volleyball player stepmother Victoria Prince, 40, has a job offer at a university in Hawaii, where Kevin apparently has job opportunities.



Britney’s relationship with her kids was a key part in the TMZ TV documentary on her recent life that aired on Fox on Monday, titled ‘Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom’.



Along with claiming the singer was drinking coffee and energy drinks “by the gallons” and staying awake for days at a time after “binge” sleeping, it claimed her children had been with Kevin “full-time.”



TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said: “The kids have been with Kevin full-time for a long time.



“Our sources say recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and the kids. So maybe the ice is thawing a bit.”



Page Six said it had confirmed the last time the performer saw her children was “at the very beginning of 2022” before she married her third husband Sam Asghari, 29, in June 2022.



Britney’s nude posts on social media have reportedly been one of the reasons her sons have allegedly not seen her.



The documentary also alleged Britney’s marriage to Sam is in “deep trouble.”



Sam posted a video on his Instagram Stories branding the documentary “disgusting” and slamming it for putting Britney’s life “under the microscope.”



He said: “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.



“It was absolutely disgusting.”



Since gaining her freedom back after being put under a controversial conservatorship, Britney has alarmed fans with her behaviour.



Some called the police to her home in January after she deactivated her Instagram account without explanation – which Britney later slammed as a case of her followers going “too far” and invading her privacy.