Donald Trump receives warning from the Village People

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump has received a legal letter from the Village People.



The 76-year-old businessman has been given a cease and desist letter by Karen Willis, the wife of lead singer Victor Willis, after Trump hired impersonators to perform the band's iconic songs at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.



Karen wrote: "We have been inundated with social media posts about the imitation performance where many fans, and the general public as well, mistakenly believe to be that of the actual Village People.



"Therefore the performance has, and continues to cause public confusion as to why Village People would engage in such a performance. We did not."



Karen explained that the group doesn't wish to endorse Trump's presidential campaign.



She said: "Though my husband has publicly tolerated your client's use of his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to cause public confusion as to an endorsement.



"Therefore it is requested that he cease and desist any such further unauthorised use of the Village People image in association with the songs and his campaign (or in his personal capacity)."



However, Joe Tacopina - Trump's attorney - has already dismissed the letter.



He told TMZ: "I will only deal with the attorney of the Village People, if they have one, not the wife of one of the members. But they should be thankful that President Trump allowed them to get their name back in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they are still around."



Meanwhile, Victor previously revealed that he'd prefer to keep the Village People's music "out of politics".



He wrote on Facebook: "Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the Y.M.C.A dance, regardless of their political affiliation.



"Having said that, we certainly don't endorse his use as we'd prefer our music be kept out of politics."