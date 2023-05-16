Kim Kardashian aces her latest law exams

Kim Kardashian is hopeful of completing her law studies "in the next year or so".
The 42-year-old beauty - who started studying law in 2019 - has revealed that she aced her most-recent exams.
Asked about her progress, Kim told the 'Today' show: "I'm still studying. I'm actually in constitutional law one and two right now. It's my toughest; not the biggest fan of it, I've been sharing my struggle.
"But with that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent and then I got a 95 percent on my other midterm. So I feel ... that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through."
Kim is ultimately looking forward to sitting the bar exam and completing her studies.
Asked about the next stage in the process, Kim shared: "Hopefully in the next year or so, I can take the official bar and be done."
Meanwhile, Kim previously claimed that she doesn't care what people think of her.
The reality star hit back at her critics, arguing that her talent lies in "marketing and the business behind selling products".
Asked about her talents and the keys to her success, Kim explained to Interview Magazine: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.
"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'
"I mean, I can give you a million f****** talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f****** s*** on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time.
"I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know."
