Reba McEntire thinks she's joining 'The Voice' at the "perfect" time.
The 68-year-old singer is replacing Blake Shelton for the next season of the hit TV show, and Reba is already looking forward to the challenge.
The music star - who will appear alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on the show - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The first time I ever heard of 'The Voice', I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]. They asked me to do it, and I turned it down.
"But I think timing is everything. It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more.
"I call them kids because they're all younger than me. But I will be really excited to get it started."
Despite this, Reba managed to remain tight-lipped about the news.
Asked if Blake knew about her big secret, Reba replied: "Well, he kept asking me if I was going to do it. I couldn't tell him that I was going to do it - because they say he can't keep a secret."
Meanwhile, Niall recently revealed that he's looking forward to working with Gwen.
The 53-year-old singer is joining 'The Voice' alongside Niall, Reba and John, and the pop singer is excited to work with the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker.
Niall - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have yet to meet her. I'm sure I'll meet her this week at some point.
"I'm excited to meet her. I mean, she's an absolute icon. I'm sure she's a lovely lady, so I'm excited to meet her and force some sort of a friendship for next season."
I'm joining The Voice at the perfect time, says Reba McEntire
Reba joining The Voice
Reba McEntire thinks she's joining 'The Voice' at the "perfect" time.
More Entertainment News
- More evacuations in NorthBC - 7:44 am
- Noisy neighbour must payBC - 7:20 am
- Fire closes Alaska HighwayFort St. John - 7:10 am
- Concern over Line 5 fateBusiness - 7:02 am
- Reba joining The VoiceEntertainment - 7:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]