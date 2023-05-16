212349
Jamie Foxx returning to TV alongside daughter Corinne Foxx after health scare

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 426966

Jamie Foxx is returning to TV alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx.

The ‘Ray’ actor, 55, is set to make a comeback after suffering a health scare that left him hospitalized for weeks, with FOX announcing on Monday that he will be hosting a new musical game show called ‘We are Family’ alongside his daughter and ‘Beat Shazam’ co-star Corrin Foxx, 29.

Jamie and Corrine said in a statement about working on the series, expected to debut in 2024: “We are thrilled to be developing ‘We are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam’.

“We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year.”

‘We are Family’ is a music guessing game that will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative, with the twist that the celebrity guest will stay hidden until their identity can be guessed.

In a format similar to ‘The Masked Singer’, clues will be given to help identify each famous face.

For correctly guessing the star, there is up to $100,000 on the line for the studio audience, whose job is to guess the celebrity based on the clues.

Jamie’s health scare still has not been specified, but Corrine last week said Jamie had been home for some time.

She said in an Instagram Story post: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Jamie’s “medical complication” struck on 11 April on the set of his latest movie ‘Back in Action’.

Jamie has Corinne with his ex Connie Kline and has second daughter, Annalise Bishop, 14, with his former girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

His health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of the trouble-hit thriller ‘Back in Action’, amid reports he had a “meltdown” that allegedly caused his co-star Cameron Diaz, 50, to want to quit acting again, though the pair were photographed days later in a return to filming.

