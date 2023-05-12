'We could do anything': Jennifer Lopez muses on being female James Bond

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez thinks a female James Bond would be "hilarious."



The 53-year-old singer-and-actress - who plays a former assassin who comes out of retirement in her new action movie 'The Mother' - was surprised to learn there have been rumours the spy franchise is planning to take a drastic new direction but thinks it is proof that "anything" is possible.



Asked if her role in 'The Mother' could be seen as her audition to play Bond, she told Variety: “Are they considering a woman for James Bond? That would be hilarious. We could do anything.”



In 'The Mother', Jennifer - who has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and is married to Ben Affleck - takes part in motorcycle chases and even a gunfight while riding a snowmobile, and though she was happy to push herself with the physical work, she also wanted to protect herself.



She said: “I was achy, but not hurt. I don’t think I’ve ever done an action movie like this. I do a lot of my own stunts because I’m athletic. But I have kids so I’m not going to risk anything.



“I’m more skittish than anyone on the set. Even with the baby cub wolves, I was like, ‘Let’s be careful. I don’t want anyone getting bit. I don’t want anyone getting hurt.’ That’s something I just don’t mess around with. Safety comes first.”



The movie's director, Niki Caro, was in awe of her lead star.



She said: "It’s amazing to watch her because the first time she does something, it goes into her muscle memory. And then she can just do it over and over and over again."



Recalling one of their first meetings, she added: "I said to her, ‘Can you run?’ She looked at me and was like, ‘What do you mean can I run?’ I didn’t know.”



And though fitness trainer Tracy Anderson has worked with the 'Hustlers' star for several years, she "refuses" to take any credit for just how good shape she is in.



She said: "She’s somebody that I absolutely refuse to take credit for. There are many people where I’m like, ‘Look, I really worked hard on this person, and I deserve the credit.'



“But she’s really not one of them because she is genetically extraordinary. If someone could graduate with the highest honors in physical literacy, she would be like summa cum laude. She knows her body so well.”