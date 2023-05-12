Willie Nelson quits drinking and smoking

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Willie Nelson has given up smoking and drinking to extend his life.



The 90-year-old country music legend has long been an advocate for marijuana use but he's revealed he's curbed some of his habits now he's into his tenth decade.



He noted to People magazine of his abstinence: "That's added a few days to my life, I'm sure."



Willie admitted his hearing is "not the best" any more and he can only do most of his martial arts routines in his "mind," but he still feels young at heart.



He said: "I still have a good time."



Despite his advancing years, the 'On the Road Again' hitmaker has no plans to retire, but he is starting to slow down.



He said: "There's probably other things I will do and can do, but I'm not going to push myself too hard.



"I know one day it all ends, but I'm not rushing it."



Meanwhile, Willie paid tribute to his "pet rattler", wife Annie D'Angelo, and admitted he credits laughter as the key to their successful 31-year marriage.



He said: "I call her my pet rattler. She's my lover, my wife, nurse, doctor, bodyguard.



"As they say, laughter's the best medicine,. I've always enjoyed a good joke."



The 'Crazy' singer has Lana, 69, Susie, 66, Paula, 53, and Amy, 49, from previous relationships, as well as the late Renee and Billy, and Lukas, 34, and Micah, 33, with Annie, and he's always parented by example.



He said: "It's better to show them rather than tell them. If they see your work ethic every day, then they realise, 'Hey, maybe he knows what he's doing.'"



Willie previously credited marijuana for saving his life.



He told E! News: "[Marijuana] not only saved my life, it probably saved some other people's lives because before I smoked marijuana, I was drinking a lot. And I might have killed a lot of people, too. So I'm just glad that that didn't happen. I'm glad we live through all of bad times."