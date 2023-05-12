Rolf Harris very unwell, suffering neck cancer

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rolf Harris is said to be “very unwell” and suffering neck cancer.



The convicted sex predator, 93, who has been living as a virtual recluse at his £5 million home in Berkshire since he was freed from jail in 2017, has been fighting to eat and talk, according to an author who says he saw him last year.



Private investigator and writer William Merritt told Mail Online after an ambulance was seen outside the disgraced TV host’s house: “Rolf has been very sick. When I saw him he was able to speak to me. He was with it, but he was obviously unwell.”



Mail Online added it is understood Harris’ health took a turn for the worse after the sudden death last year of his poodle.



Mr Merritt added: “(He’s) battling a cancer of the neck, and gurgles when he talks. It’s difficult to understand him.



“As soon as one of two people walk into the room, he turns into a big kid again. He’s an artistic type, and he’ll try to perform on cue, even when he’s unwell.”



Harris’ wife Alwen, 91, is in a wheelchair due to her Alzheimer’s disease and the couple, who married in 1958 and have one child – a daughter called Bindi – live together with the help of 24-hour care.



Best known for his TV art shows and hit songs ‘Tie me Kangaroo Down Sport’ and ‘Jake the Peg’, the disgraced TV host also famously painted the 80th birthday portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth.



A new investigation into Harris four days ago revealed four more victims had come forward to discuss their traumatic experiences with the former kids’ TV favourite.



They claimed in a new ITV documentary he humiliated young girls as well as sexually assaulted young women.



In June 2014, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecently assaulting four girls in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.



He was released from jail in May 2017 after serving three years of his five years and nine-month sentence, with one of his counts of sexual assault later overturned.