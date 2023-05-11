Shakira ‘has no interest in dating Tom Cruise’ after pair sparked romance rumours

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Shakira is said to have “no interest” in dating Tom Cruise.



The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer, 45, and the 60-year-old ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor sparked talk they were enjoying a budding romance when they posed for photos together at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix, with reports saying he had an interest in “pursuing” her after her bitter split from Gerard Piqué, 36.



But an insider has told Us Weekly about the mum-of-two: “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him.



“He was really nice and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment.



“She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”



Tom and Shakira were in Miami to cheer on British racing sensation Lewis Hamilton, 38, with whom she has since been spotted enjoying a sunny boat ride.



Shakira was picked up from the back of her £16 million Miami Beach mansion before cruising around Biscayne Bay with the Mercedes driver.



The singer, who has children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, with Gerard, recently pleaded for privacy after moving from Spain to Miami for a new life after her break-up with the former footballer.



She said in a lengthy Instagram post: “Dear friends, journalists and media,



“As they begin a new phase in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy.



“I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation facing Milan and Sasha and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, given that this is the health and physical and emotional integrity of two under 8 and 10 years of just wishing they could go out on the street, and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind not being chased or subjected to constant surveillance of cameras.”



Shakira went on: “I extend this petition no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves.”



Shakira and Gerard split after a 12-year relationship, and the ex-former footballer recently revealed he had listened to the singer’s so-called “diss track” that appeared to mock him and his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.