Robert De Niro’s seventh child is a baby girl called Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.
‘The Godfather’ actor, 79, had the youngster, now one-month-old, with his martial arts instructor girlfriend Tiffany Chen on 6 April and revealed her name and sex to Gayle King on ‘CBS Mornings’ on Thursday (11.05.23), three days after revealing her arrival.
The 68-year-old journalist shared a photo of the youngster, clarifying her birth date and that she was eight pounds, six ounces at the time.
She added: "Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen are over the moon about this little girl.
“Now, this is the thing, Robert De Niro has six and now seven children. The oldest is in their fifties he now has this little baby.”
When Gayle asked Robert if the baby was planned and he replied: “Yes, this baby was planned.
“We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”
The ‘Taxi Driver’ actor – who also has adopted daughter Drena, 51, and sons Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, 78, as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen with second former spouse Grace Hightower, 68, let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.
Reporter Brittnee Blair said: “I know you have six kids...”, prompting Robert to reply: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”
He has since told Access Hollywood he thinks fatherhood is both exciting and “scary”.
Robert added: “Sometimes I don't think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”
Robert De Niro’s seventh child revealed as baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro
De Niro's baby Gia Virginia
