Kevin Costner ‘trying to win back estranged wife Christine Baumgartner’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner is reportedly trying to win back his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner.



‘The Bodyguard’ actor’s 49-year-old former partner filed for divorce from him less than a month ago after almost 19 years of marriage – citing “irreconcilable differences”– but a source has now said he is not ready to call it quits on their relationship.



An insider told Us Weekly: “Everyone thought Kevin and his wife were super happy so it’s all surprising.



“He truly loves her and is trying to get her back. He’s been blindsided by this.”



Kevin’s wife was said by another source to have been “unhappy” with his workload before their split.



They told Page Six: “Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home.



“During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her.”



The source went on to say the actor was “obsessed” with directing, producing and starring in his upcoming film ‘Horizon’ from August to November in 2022, adding: “She wasn’t happy about it.”



Page Six said another source told them Kevin’s career had taken over his home life.



They added: “Kevin hasn’t been home very much for quite some time due to filming, the popularity of ‘Yellowstone,’ and the time necessary for his other projects. He has been in demand… since it didn’t look like that would change and likely could get worse, it caused tension at home.”



Kevin is said by Page Six to have been left stunned by Christine’s divorce filing.



One source previously told the outlet: “He obviously doesn’t want the divorce, and he would take her back.



They added he still “loves” Christine and their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, and claimed each of the pair had requested for joint custody.



Kevin was previously married to Cindy Silva, 66, from 1978 to 1994 and they also have three children – Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 – with the actor also having son Liam, 27, with Bridget Rooney, 61, who he dated after his split with Cindy.



Paramount announced its hit drama ‘Yellowstone’ would be cancelled after its upcoming fifth season following Christine’s filing.