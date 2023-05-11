Charlize Theron warns she'll ‘f*** up’ anyone who criticizes drag queens

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Charlize Theron has threatened to “f*** up” anyone who criticizes drag queens.



The 47-year-old actress, whose adopted child Jackson, 11, was born male but identifies as female, issued the warning while appearing at the ‘Drag isn’t Dangerous’ telethon, designed to oppose laws attempting to block children from viewing cross-dressing performances.



She said: “We love you queens! We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you, and I will f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys.



“In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now… if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person.”



Referencing a popular drag move, Charlize - who also has seven-year-old daughter August – went on: “F***, if I could do a death drop right now I would, but I would probably like, break my hip.”



The ‘Prometheus' star also appealed for viewers to back “all the great organisations that are out there” helping “all of this nonsense” go away “like it should” and branded attempts to stop children watching drag acts part of a set of “incredibly stupid policies.”



Charlize was joined at the ‘Drag isn’t Dangerous’ event by drag acts including Bob the Drag Queen, Divina De Campo and Jinkx Monsoon, as well as a raft of celebrities such as Elizabeth Banks, Margaret Cho, Whitney Cummings, Marcia Gay Harden, Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Osbourne, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Ali Wong.



Anti-drag bills have been introduced in at least 15 US states, from Tennessee to Kentucky, Texas and Missouri, with Tennessee defining “adult cabaret” as “adult-oriented” performances.”



Charlize previously revealed Jackson first declared she was "not a boy" when she was just three years old.



She told DailyMail.com about Jackson identifying as female: “Yes, I thought she was a boy, too.



“Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!’



“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive.”