Jennifer Garner's children prefer ex Ben Affleck's movies

Jennifer Garner's kids prefer watching Ben Affleck's movies.
The 51-year-old actress - who has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Ben - has revealed that her kids don't enjoy watching her movies and that they much prefer to see her ex-husband on screen.
Jennifer - who has starred in films such as 'Dallas Buyers Club' and 'Yes Day' - told Allure magazine: "They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing."
Jennifer - who was married to Ben between 2005 and 2018 - loves the challenge of motherhood.
The actress always dreamed of having children, even if that meant having to adopt or becoming a foster parent.
She shared: "Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be.
"I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom. I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie - C and J’s Babysitting - from, like, seventh or eighth grade."
Jennifer has even confessed to being a little overbearing with her own kids.
The Hollywood star said: "I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don’t love every behavior all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up.
"We didn’t have the eyes on us that our kids have. I was such a first-time mom. [My eldest daughter] didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought - I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me."
