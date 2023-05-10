207763
Entertainment  

Rihanna’s son’s name finally revealed after nearly a year of secrecy – inspired by Wu-Tang Clan!

Rihanna’s name reveal

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 426150

Rihanna has given her baby son a name apparently inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan and the youngster’s dad.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer, 35, has kept her boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year after she had him with A$AP Rocky, 34, on 13 May last year, but a birth certificate obtained by DailyMail.com shows he is called RZA Athelston Mayers.

It seems to be a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The baby’s name also includes A$AP’s middle name of Athelston.

Fans had recently speculated that the little boy might have been named Noah.

The “certificate of live birth” also indicates RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Among Rihanna’s recent hints about her son's secret name was on 5 April, when she was seen carrying the smiling boy while wearing a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top as she was leaving a meal at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

Rihanna has also worn tops emblazoned with RZA’s name.

Her partner is also a huge fan of the group and he has collaborated with Raekwon, 53, from the band on the 2015 song ‘Fly International Luxurious Art’.

A$AP Mob, the collective that Rocky belongs to, also earned comparisons to the legendarily hip hop group early in its existence.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

199702


TheTango.net
Mid-week memes- May 10, 2023

Mid-week memes- May 10, 2023

Galleries | May 10, 2023

Kelly Clarkson ready for 'fresh start' in New York

Music | May 10, 2023

Day in the life of a baby

Must Watch | May 10, 2023

Catching fish on a hand line

Must Watch | May 10, 2023

Woodworking wonders

Galleries | May 10, 2023


209165
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
206290


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


210489
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214013



210600