Rihanna has given her baby son a name apparently inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan and the youngster’s dad.
The ‘Umbrella’ singer, 35, has kept her boy’s moniker secret for nearly a year after she had him with A$AP Rocky, 34, on 13 May last year, but a birth certificate obtained by DailyMail.com shows he is called RZA Athelston Mayers.
It seems to be a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 53, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.
The baby’s name also includes A$AP’s middle name of Athelston.
Fans had recently speculated that the little boy might have been named Noah.
The “certificate of live birth” also indicates RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Among Rihanna’s recent hints about her son's secret name was on 5 April, when she was seen carrying the smiling boy while wearing a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top as she was leaving a meal at the Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.
Rihanna has also worn tops emblazoned with RZA’s name.
Her partner is also a huge fan of the group and he has collaborated with Raekwon, 53, from the band on the 2015 song ‘Fly International Luxurious Art’.
A$AP Mob, the collective that Rocky belongs to, also earned comparisons to the legendarily hip hop group early in its existence.
Rihanna’s son’s name finally revealed after nearly a year of secrecy – inspired by Wu-Tang Clan!
Rihanna’s name reveal
Rihanna has given her baby son a name apparently inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan and the youngster’s dad.
More Entertainment News
- Injuries in Tokyo quakeJapan - 10:02 pm
- Rihanna’s name revealEntertainment - 9:43 pm
- Royal escort hits pensionerEntertainment - 9:40 pm
- Police officer sues RCMPVancouver - 8:47 pm
- Maple Leafs avoid sweepNHL - 8:39 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]