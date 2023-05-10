Lionel Richie brushes off criticism of coronation concert show

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Lionel Richie has brushed off criticism of his coronation concert show.



The ‘Hello’ singer, 73, has been slammed for the quality of his voice by music fans after appearing at the event in Windsor Castle a day after King Charles was crowned, but has now posted about his pride in his performance on his Instagram.



He shared a nine-minute clip of his gig on his Instagram Stories and, in reference to one of his biggest hits, captioned the video: “All night long at Windsor Castle England.”



His show reel showed him in a black and white outfit as he sat at a piano and kicked things off with a performance of his classic ‘Easy’, while Charles, 74, and his 75-yaer-old wife Queen Camilla were seen watching while other audience members danced along.



The ‘American Idol’ judge’s post came after he was heavily criticized for the quality of his live show, with many viewers of the performance taking to social media to savage him over everything from the quality of his voice to the acoustics.



He was joined at the coronation concert by his fellow ‘American Idol’ judge Katy Perry, 38, with the pair temporarily replaced on the US show by Ed Sheeran, 32, and Alanis Morrisette, 48, during their time away.



Charles was seen dancing alongside Camilla at the show, which also included a performance by Take That in front of a crowd of 20,000 fans at Windsor Castle, and with millions of viewers in 100 countries worldwide watching the two-hour musical spectacular.



It also featured performances from Paloma Faith, 41, and appearances from famous faces such as Pierce Brosnan, 69, and Stella McCartney, 51, whose dad Sir Paul McCartney, 80, performed at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Diamon Jubilee concert in 2012.



Stella said the king has spent the last half a century “shining a spotlight on conservation and protecting our planet”.



She added: “His Majesty has been shining a spotlight on conservation and protecting our planet for 50 years now.



“He champions hope and action and in that hopeful spirit on this happy day the work of healing our planet should be and must be the cause that unites us, never the cause that divides us.”