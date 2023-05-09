Tom Hanks isn't fazed by criticism of his novel

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tom Hanks feels confident he can "handle" criticism of his new novel.



The 66-year-old actor feels proud of 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece' - which has been inspired by his career in Hollywood - and Tom insists he won't be fazed by any negative reviews.



The veteran movie star told the BBC that he has become "stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart".



In his novel, Tom refers to film stars who are "cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics [and] off-the-wagon addicts".



The actor also revealed that he opposes airbrushing classic books for modern audiences, after novels by the likes of Ian Fleming and Agatha Christie were recently amended by their publishers.



Tom explained: "I'm of the opinion that we're all grown-ups here. Let's have faith in our own sensibilities as opposed to having somebody decide what we may or may not be offended by.



"Let me decide what I am offended by and what I'm not offended by. I would be against reading any book from any era that says 'abridged due to modern sensitivities'."



Meanwhile, Tom previously claimed that he's only made four "pretty good" movies during his career.



The Oscar-winning actor also described the film-making process as a "miracle".



Tom - who has starred in movies such as 'Forrest Gump', 'Philadelphia' and 'Saving Private Ryan' - told PEOPLE: "No one knows how a movie is made, though everyone thinks they do.



"I’ve made a ton of movies - and four of them are pretty good, I think - and I’m still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle."