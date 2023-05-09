Kaley Cuoco: I never thought I'd become a mom

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kaley Cuoco never thought she would become a mom.



The 37-year-old actress gave birth to her daughter Matilda in March, and Kaley admits that motherhood has changed her attitude towards the charity and philanthropy work she does.



Kaley - who recently attended a fundraiser in Malibu for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, which funds research into the life-threatening skin disease - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, I never thought I would be a mom.



"So I see these kids out there and I just can't imagine if my kid was hurting all the time, you know?



"I felt this way before but obviously, you don't know until you have one. So totally take it for granted so there’s not another that gets afflicted by this. We just have to do something."



Kaley's outlook has been transformed by her experience of motherhood.



The blonde beauty - who has Matilda with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey - explained: "I guess having a baby, when that happens and they're healthy, you do take it for granted because you're like, oh my gosh, I can't imagine something being wrong with her. So my eyes are much more open than they were before and they were wide open before. It's a very good thing."



Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kaley insisted that she's determined to approach motherhood in her own way.



The actress - who is best known for playing Penny on 'The Big Bang Theory' - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Still haven't read a damn thing.



"We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We're just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants, it's very clear, it's like one of three things."