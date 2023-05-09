Beyonce to make $2 billion from Renaissance World Tour, according to Forbes

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Beyonce's 'Renaissance World Tour' could make the megastar more than $2 billion, according to Forbes.



The revered financial publication believes the 'Cuff It' hitmaker will make $2.4 billion from ticket sales alone by the end of September.



Tickets for the Grammy winner's first global jaunt in seven years are being sold for up to $700.



This is under the assumption that the 41-year-old singer will also bank a “considerable share” of the money made from merchandise sales.



Beyonce added additional London shows after fans scrambled to get tickets.



The 'Halo' hitmaker has not hit the road since 'The Formation World Tour' in 2016 but will be back on stage with a run of more than 40 shows across the globe to celebrate the success of her comeback album 'Renaissance', which soared to the top of the charts when it was released in July 2022.



Live Nation announced back in February that due to "high fan demand", the UK leg will now have five stops at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May and June.



The mammoth jaunt opens on May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before making stops throughout Europe, the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunderland's Stadium of Light in the North of England and eventually going on to other major cities such as Paris, London, Marseille, and Amsterdam.



The tour will then continue across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Houston in July and run through until late September when the 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker will wrap things up in New Orleans.



The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker will also be running her BEYGood initiative throughout the tour, which offers scholarship funds and works with sustainability brands.



If she does make $2 billion, she will have outsold Taylor Swift's estimated earnings for the 'Eras World Tour' by $600 million.