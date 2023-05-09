Amber Heard appears to confirm she’s settled in Madrid

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Amber Heard appears to have confirmed she has settled in Madrid.



The ‘Aquaman’ actress, 37, who had her daughter Oonagh, two, by surrogate in April 2021, has reportedly quit Hollywood and her acting career to move to Spain’s capital, and has now been seen spending quality time with her little girl at a local park.



A friend told the Daily Mail about her move: “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”



Amber was said to have stood back and happily watched Oonagh playing on Sunday afternoon, while wearing a ponytail and hardly any make-up.



The actress has spent most of her time in Spain in the months since she lost her defamation trial against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 59, in June 2022.



He had sued her for $50 million in March 2019 for defaming him in a December 2018 Washington Post opinion article, in which she detailed being abused by a partner she didn’t name, but which Johnny said was defamatory.



Amber countersued the ‘Donnie Brasco’ star for $100 million the following year, after a jury ruled she should pay her ex $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.



Amber's legal team has said she couldn’t afford to pay and it’s been reported she filed for bankruptcy after failing to pay the settlement.



Her attorney Elaine Bredehoft told NBC’s ‘Today’ when asked if the actress had the money to cover the pay-out: “Oh, no, absolutely not.”



The New York Post said “multiple sources” had said Amber had to switch legal representation during the defamation case and relied on her homeowner’s insurance policy to cover the cost of her attorneys.



Insiders added the bill for Amber’s lawyer was mostly been footed by The Travelers Companies under terms of the actress’s insurance.