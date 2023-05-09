214010
213071
Entertainment  

Howard Stern rages over ‘disgusting waste of money’ for coronation

Stern blasts royal spectacle

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 425774

Howard Stern has branded King Charles a “p****”.

The 69-year-old shock jock also hit out at the long weekend of celebrations across the UK and the world to mark the monarch’s coronation on Saturday by saying it was a “disgusting” waste of money amid Britain’s cost of living crisis.

He ranted to his long-time sidekick Robin Quivers, 70, on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’: “England’s gotta get a grip on themselves. I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p****.

“That’s number one – and people are acting like… the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f****** guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people.”

When Robin added: “Did something great besides being born,” Howard went on: “Yeah. But you know, they’re like, ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you are a great warrior.’

“I mean, the whole thing is f****** nuts.

“It was disgusting. And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation.

“And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems… and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”

Howard admitted the King’s crowning “provides a flavour” to Britain and “something for people to go see”, adding: “It’s part of the tourism. I get all that. I’m not naive, but it just sends the wrong message.”

After Charles’ mum Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 in September, Howard raged about the constant coverage of her passing in the US.

He said: “It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!’

“I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen. I mean, I get it.

“The Queen was a nice lady, I guess. My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Toddler gives grandma flowers

Toddler gives grandma flowers

Must Watch | May 09, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | May 09, 2023

Nick Cannon branded a 'deadbeat dad'

Showbiz | May 09, 2023

Celebs with their younger selves

Galleries | May 08, 2023

Ray Liotta died from acute heart failure

Showbiz | May 08, 2023


205507
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211192


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


214580
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212253



209272