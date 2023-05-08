Taylor Swift 's Nashville concert delayed due to storm

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor Swift's Sunday night concert was delayed for two hours because of a storm.



The pop star was due to perform at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee as part of her 'The Eras Tour' but the start of the show was halted due to lightning in the area and fans were subjected to a Shelter In Place order until the bad weather cleared.



However, the storm passed over and the gig was allowed to continue as planned despite the delay. A statement from stadium bosses referenced the singer's 2010 track 'Sparks Fly' in a statement which read: "Drop everything now ... meet me in the pouring rain. Shelter in Place has officially been lifted. Fans, please start making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage."



The singer later thanked the audience for their patience after she finally hit the stage, saying: "We’ve been waiting for hours to play for you,” she said to the crowd early on in the set. “You’ve been waiting for hours. The mutual love between us right now. You waiting and doing that for us is making me feel fantastic, Nashville. It’s officially a rain show."



It was also a big night for Taylor off-stage as she won Best Song at the MTV Movie and TV Awards for 'Carolina' - her track which featured on the soundtrack to movie 'Where The Crawdads Sing'.



Her successful Nashville gigs come after Taylor suffered a nasty accident at a show in Houston, Texas when she tripped over backstage and cut her hand.



The 'Shake It Off' star explained her injury in a post on Instagram, revealing she tripped over during a costume change. She wrote: "For those asking how I cut my hand, I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm.



"It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."