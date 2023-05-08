Jamie Foxx is 'stable and not in life-threatening situation'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jamie Foxx is "stable and not in a life-threatening situation" as he remains in hospital.



The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized last month after suffering what was described as a "medial complication" and he remains under the care of doctors more than three weeks later - and now a new report suggests he's not in any danger but medics are running more tests before he's allowed go home.



A source told PEOPLE: "Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now. [Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to [be discharged]."



The insider added the 'Ray' star is being advised to "keep his stress level down" when he is allowed to go home. They also said Jamie is keen to be released as being in hospital is "the last place Jamie wants to be."



The source went on to say: "He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital."



Another inside told the publication there's still no timeline on when he will be deemed well enough to be discharged. They added: "His family and friends are supporting him and are there for him. There has been no word on when he is leaving the hospital."



Jamie fell ill in Atlanta while he was in town filming his new Netflix movie 'Back in Action’ with Cameron Diaz. No more details were given about the nature of his illness but his daughter Corinne insisted the actor is on his way to recovery. She said in a family statement: "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”



Jamie and Corrine will both sit out filming of the new series of his game show 'Beat Shazam', which was due to go into production days after his hospitalisation. The show will now start filming with new host Nick Cannon replacing Jamie.



After the news emerged, Jamie has since broken his silence to thank fans for their support and to wish his pal Nick well as he takes over the show for him.



In a post on Instagram, the actor wrote: ""Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)" Jamie's daughter Corinne has also shared the post on her own Instagram page. She captioned the post: "Thanks for the love!"



Jamie also gave a shoutout to Nick, adding: "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon."