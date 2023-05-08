209304
Entertainment  

Cummings, Cochrane among musicians who say they'll play Lightfoot tribute

Stars to pay Lightfoot tribute

The Canadian Press - | Story: 425584

Plans for a star-studded night of music celebrating the legacy of Gordon Lightfoot are already taking shape, according to his longtime friend and concert promoter.

Bernie Fiedler says several prominent Canadian musicians who counted themselves among Lightfoot's friends, including Burton Cummings, Tom Cochrane and Murray McLauchlan, have already committed to performing at a tribute show.

Fiedler says while it's too early to predict when the event might happen, he hopes it'll take place at Toronto's Massey Hall, a venue Lightfoot frequented.

He says he'd like the show to include Lightfoot's original band as the accompaniment "if they're willing."

Fiedler outlined the details at a public visitation for the folk singer on Sunday in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., where an estimated 2,400 fans attended.

The "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown" singer died last week at 84.

"His last words to me were, ‘Bern, we had a great ride and I’m ready to go,’" Fielder told reporters alongside Rick Haynes, Lightfoot's bassist.

Haynes, who worked with Lightfoot for 55 years, described the musician as being at peace in his final days.

"The last months were rough but Gordon was resolved," he said.

"One of the things he said very recently was, ‘My life’s work is done and I’m ready.’"

