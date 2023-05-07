King Charles danced night away with Queen Camilla at historic coronation concert

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

King Charles danced the night away alongside Queen Camilla at his history-making coronation concert.



The monarch, 74, and his 75-year-old wife – whose crowning at London’s Westminster Abbey, London, was held on Saturday (06.05.23) – was seen moving to music by acts including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That, in front of a crowd of 20,000 fans at Windsor Castle. Millions of viewers in 100 countries worldwide watched the two-hour musical spectacular.



It also featured performances from Paloma Faith and appearances from famous faces such as Pierce Brosnan and Stella McCartney, whose dad Sir Paul McCartney performed at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012.



Stella said the king has spent the last half a century “shining a spotlight on conservation and protecting our planet”.



“He champions hope and action and in that hopeful spirit on this happy day, the work of healing our planet, should be and must be the cause that unites us, never the cause that divides us.”



Actress Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken-word performance before the Commonwealth Choir and Steve Winwood took the stage.



Lionel Richie sang his much-loved ‘All Night Long’ classic as Charles and the Royals danced, while Katy performed her hit ‘Roar’ as Princess Charlotte sang along with her mum Katherine, Princess of Wales.



Katy also dedicated her hit ‘Firework’ to Charles and the work they both do for the The British Asian Trust.



She said: “Thanks for having me. Thanks for bringing out the firework in so many young people.”



Charles got to his feet and waved a Union Jack as he danced along to Take That’s ‘Shine’ – which featured an introduction from The Choristers of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – while his grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also on their feet waving flags.



Closing the whole concert, the trio sang their 1995-hit ‘Never Forget’ as the audience joined in.



The music on the night was backed by a 70-piece orchestra on a 95-metre wide super-stage that was bigger than those used at Live Aid and the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince George, nine, were front row in the Royal Box on the East Lawn of the castle – but the royal couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, five, stayed home as it was past his bedtime.



Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also joined the party, while Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, flanked by children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, joined the Prince and Princess of Wales in the royal box.



Prince Harry was missing as he left Britain after his dad’s coronation to travel back to his home in LA to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday.