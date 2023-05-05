Kylie Minogue to make big music comeback later this month

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kylie Minogue is reportedly set to make her solo music comeback ahead of her 55th birthday on May 28.



The Australian pop idol - whose last studio album was 2020's 'Disco' - is said to be planning to drop a new song days before her birthday, with a new album and her first arena tour in six years also said to be part of her big return.



An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Kylie has finally finished the album and is now raring to go with her return to music.



“It is being kept under lock and key and hardly anyone at her record label has even heard it.



"It’s classic Kylie and is sure to go down well with fans."



Last month, Kylie featured on DJ Oliver Heldens' dance tune '10 Out of 10'.



The new collaboration came after the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who is known for having explored a variety of music genres throughout her career including, pop, Indie, country, and disco - teased that her upcoming 16th LP will be a mixture of electro and 90s house music.



She told The Irish News: "I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, 90s house and what I like to call emoto-pop. I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance."



It was previously reported that the singer had been working with songwriter Biff Stannard, whom she collaborated with on the likes of 'Love At First Sight' and 'In Your Eyes'.



It's said she was also joined by Duck Blackwell, who has teamed up with Olly Murs and The Wanted in the past.