209304
Entertainment  

Ben Affleck is a wonderful father, says Jennifer Lopez

Ben a wonderful dad: J.Lo

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 425167

Jennifer Lopez thinks Ben Affleck is a "wonderful father."

The 53-year-old actress - who has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - revealed that Ben has been brilliant with her kids since they rekindled their romance.

Jennifer - who married the Hollywood star in 2022 - told 'Today': "He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us."

Max and Emme are also really fond of Ben.

Jennifer shared: "He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker observed that her kids have grown up in a "different way" than she did.

Jennifer said: "They're becoming adults. They're challenging everything in life. And these kids have so much information - so much more than we had - so they're thinking and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old."

Meanwhile, Ben recently joked that Jennifer looks like she's "20 years old."

The movie star - who has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Jennifer Garner - revealed that his wife's exceptional "work ethic" is one of the keys to her youthful appearance.

Ben said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?

"There's no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News



TheTango.net
Little girl creates epic metal alarm clock

Little girl creates epic metal alarm clock

Must Watch | May 05, 2023

Friday morning awesomeness- May 5, 2023

Daily Dose | May 05, 2023

Courteney Cox finds social media 'exhausting'

Showbiz | May 05, 2023

Afternoon funnies

Galleries | May 04, 2023

Jason Derulo's ex-manager wants over 1 million

Showbiz | May 04, 2023


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
214100


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


213761
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208073



212254