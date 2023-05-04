Maria Menounos in secret cancer fight

Maria Menounos secretly battled pancreatic cancer earlier this year.
The former E! News correspondent - who is expecting her first child with husband Kevin Undergaro via a surrogate - admitted she thought she was "a goner" when she was diagnosed with stage two of the disease in January, but after successfully undergoing surgery to remove a 3.9 cm tumour, she's encouraged others to seek help with their medical issues.
She told People magazine: "I need people to know there are places they can go to catch things early. You can't let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner—but I'm okay because I caught this early enough."
The 44-year-old star - who was treated for a benign brain tumour in 2017 - was found to have type 1 diabetes last summer after being left "screaming" and "inconsolable" in pain with leg cramps, and though her health began to improve, by November, she was back in hospital with "excruciating abdominal pain coupled with diarrhoea."
A CT scan and extensive testing showed nothing wrong, but Maria eventually agreed to a whole-body MRI, where a mass on her pancreas was found and later confirmed as cancer.
She said: "I'm like 'How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumor and pancreatic cancer?' All I could think was that I have a baby coming."
Maria was given a good prognosis because the cancer had been caught early and in February, she underwent surgery to remove the tumour, part of her pancreas, her spleen, a fibroid, and 17 lymph nodes, and was thankful for the support of her family as she recovered.
She said: "It was super painful. I couldn't move or lift myself up.
"Keven slept in the hospital every night. And my dad was the best caretaker."
The 'Heal Squad' podcast host doesn't need chemotherapy or further treatment but will have annual scans for the next five years, and she's hailed her recovery a "miracle".
She said: "I'm so grateful and so lucky. God granted me a miracle.
"I'm going to appreciate having [my daughter] in my life so much more than I would have before this journey."
Maria Menounos in secret cancer fight
Maria's secret cancer fight
Maria Menounos secretly battled pancreatic cancer earlier this year.
More Entertainment News
- US suspends Tigray aidEthiopia - 7:42 am
- TD Bank calls off dealBusiness - 7:37 am
- Telus profits take a dipBusiness - 7:33 am
- Ozzy wants to keep rockin'Entertainment - 7:32 am
- Maria's secret cancer fightEntertainment - 7:31 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]