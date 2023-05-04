Gwyneth Paltrow finds it 'really hard' to decide if Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck was better in bed

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Gwyneth Paltrow had "major chemistry" between the sheets with Brad Pitt - but Ben Affleck was "technically excellent" in bed.



The 50-year-old actress - who has two children with ex-husband Chris Martin and is now married to producer Brad Falchuk - took part in a game of 'Brad or Ben', where she made a series of candid revelations about her two high-profile former boyfriends.



Gwyneth told 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper that both were good kissers but when it came to who was better in bed, the choice was "really hard".



She said: "Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent."



The Goop founder then played a game of 'F***, Marry, Kill', with her choices being Brad, Ben and Coldplay frontman Chris.



When it came to marrying, Gwyneth quickly chose the 'Fix You' hitmaker and added: "I would do that all again."



And asked who she'd take to bed again, she replied: "I think Brad."



And for the final option, she laughed: "Ben, yeah, God bless him."



The 'Sliding Doors' actress was just 24 when she got engaged to Brad after meeting on the set of 'Seven', but they split in 1997, which she attributes to needing to get to know herself better.



She said: "[It was] major love at first sight. It was crazy."



Of their break-up, she said: "I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old.



"And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place."



But Gwyneth admitted the split left her "totally heartbroken", though she knows it was the right decision, and she still has a lot of affection for the 'Babylon' actor.



She said: "It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard. He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot."